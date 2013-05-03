BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
HONG KONG May 3 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$17.1 billion ($2.20 billion) investment income gain for the first quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
The figure compared with a HK$44.5 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the contral of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7596 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.