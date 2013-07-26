HONG KONG, July 26 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$6.1 billion ($786 million) investment loss in the first half of 2013, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure compared with a HK$38.9 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

That means the Exchange Fund recorded a HK$25.2 billion ($3.3 billion) investment loss in the second quarter after the first quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$19.1 billion, accordin to Reuters calculations.

"Early this year when we announced the results of the Exchange Fund in 2012, we pointed out that the global financial markets would be facing many uncertainties in the year ahead. As it turned out, the global equities, bonds and foreign exchange markets all went through considerable fluctuations in the first half of the year. The bond market, in particular, was highly volatile in June," said Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, the territory's de facto central bank.

"Despite the precautionary measures we had taken and the adjustments made to our investment strategy, the Exchange Fund recorded a small investment loss in the first half of 2013 as a result of the extremely volatile market environment," he added.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

For a copy of the press release, please click: here ($1 = 7.7578 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)