HONG KONG Jan 14 Investment income from Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, hit HK$108.6 billion ($14.01 billion) last year, the second highest on record, thanks to an improvement in the global economy and financial markets.

The fund, whose total assets rose to HK$2.78 trillion at the end of 2012 from HK$2.49 trillion a year earlier, reported an investment gain of HK$27.3 billion in the fourth quarter.

The full-year investment return was 4.4 percent in 2012, compared with a 1.1 percent return or HK$27.1 billion investment gain in 2011.

"In the long-term growth portfolio, we will continue to expand our investment in private equity and property. We will include more PEs that we think have high growth potential, especially in the industries of energy, telecommunications, technology and health care," said Eddie Yu, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

"In the property market, we'll focus on the high-quality renting properties in major international cities."

The fund's investment in Hong Kong and foreign equities recorded a profit of HK$11.8 billion and HK$10.3 billion, respectively, in the fourth quarter, leading the full-year profit to reach HK$30.7 billion and HK$42.6 billion.

For bond investment, income came in at HK$2.5 billion in the fourth quarter and and HK$33.1 billion in the full year.

The average return of the Exchange Fund was 3.0 percent over the last three years, 1.8 percent over the last five years, 4.9 percent over the last 10 years and 5.6 percent since 1994.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 22.9 percent in 2012, and the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 15.1 percent, the best year since 2009 for both benchmarks.

"At present, sentiment in the U.S. and European stock markets is rather positive. However, we must be mindful that the current asset prices are the result of both close-to-zero interest rates and the massive quantitative easing by the U.S. and other major advanced countries," Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city's de facto central bank, said in a statement.

The valuations of the equity markets did not appear to be supported by improved fundamentals, and it was unclear how long they could hold, he added.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = HK$7.75) (Reporting by Grace Li and Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)