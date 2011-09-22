(Adds Chan quotes, housing market details)

By Charlie Zhu and James Pomfret

HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong's low interest rate environment is unlikely to be affected by the U.S. Federal Reserve's new plan to avoid an economic slump, but the city could take further measures to cool the property market, the head of the city's de facto central bank said on Thursday.

With Hong Kong's currency pegged to the U.S. dollar, its monetary policy by necessity must closely shadow that of the United States, in particular its ultra-low interest rate trajectory.

But the head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority speaking after the U.S. Fed's announcement of its new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster its hobbling housing market, shrugged off any substantial impact this time round.

"This time the Fed's new policies will not have any impact on Hong Kong's interbank (HIBOR) interest rate," Chan told reporters, adding that interest rates were slowly creeping higher in Hong Kong, which analysts say could help moderate sharp inflation and the frothy housing market.

Chan said that while the city's red-hot property market, now ranked as the world's most expensive by the likes of Savills, had cooled somewhat in July and August, he wouldn't rule out further measures if necessary.

"We can't relax. We must continue to prevent the Hong Kong housing market from the risk of overheating. If necessary we will be ready to push out policies to safeguard Hong Kong's banking stability," Chan said.

Chan added that Hong Kong had not seen any large capital flows in or out of the territory during the market turmoil, unlike earlier phases of quantitative easing in the United States that saw waves of hot money pour into Hong Kong, whose growing role as an offshore yuan hub has been a key investor focus. (Editing by Chris Lewis)