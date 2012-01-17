* Hong Kong to allow banks to include yuan bonds in reserves

By Anne Marie Roantree and Victoria Bi

HONG KONG, Jan 17 Hong Kong announced further measures on Tuesday to liberalise its fledgling offshore yuan market, allowing banks to take on more risks and increase their involvement in the market.

"The key focus is further liberalization," HSBC said of the new measures in a note to clients, adding it should lead to downward pressure on the U.S. dollar in the city's offshore yuan forward market.

"This is part and parcel of the ongoing liberalization and internationalization of the RMB (yuan) - something we see as a key policy focus in 2012," it said.

China has taken a series of measures to invigorate the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a longer-term plan to promote the use of the yuan overseas and make it a fully-convertible and international reserve currency along with the U.S. dollar.

On Monday, Britain said it was teaming up with former colony Hong Kong to secure London a top spot as an offshore trading centre for the Chinese currency, as the UK aims to boost trade and investment ties with fast-growing Asian markets.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had allowed banks to include their holdings of yuan-denominated China sovereign bonds issued in Hong Kong and bonds traded in mainland China's interbank market in their reserve requirement.

This would allow the banks to have more cash for offshore interbank lending and investment in yuan-denominated bonds, traders and analysts said.

Currently, banks trading in the offshore market must set aside cash and settlement balances with a yuan clearing bank equivalent to 25 percent of their customer deposits as reserves for the purpose of risk management.

The change in reserve calculation "should exert some downward pressure on CNH (offshore yuan) rates," ING said in a note to clients.

BETS ON YUAN

The Hong Kong offshore yuan market has undergone rapid expansion, and analysts said the growth should continue as China encourages investors to make direct investments of yuan in China or buy into the country's securities market.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong doubled to 630 billion yuan in 2011 from a year earlier, with yuan bond issuance in the city surging to 105 billion yuan, three times 2010's level, Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang said on Monday.

Offshore loans had surged to 12 billion yuan at the end of September, six times the level at the start of 2011, Anita Fung, Group General Manager and CEO of HSBC's Hong Kong operations, said.

HKMA, Hong Kong's de facto central bank, also said on Tuesday it had raised to 20 percent the limit on a bank's overall net open position (NOP) in offshore yuan, or bets on the currency's future movement, up from 10 percent, a move which some analysts say will boost trading activity and allow banks to take on more risks in the market.

HKMA first imposed a limit on Hong Kong banks' net open positions in the yuan in December 2010.

Under the latest requirement, all authorised institutions should restrict their yuan net open positions - whether net long or net short - to 20 percent of the size of their yuan balance sheets, subject to a minimum exemption of 50 million yuan ($7.92 million), the HKMA said in a statement.

But some analysts shrugged off the NOP change.

"The market impact is likely to be limited," said Credit Agriclole strategist Frances Cheung, adding that this was not the first time for HKMA to ease the requirement.

HKMA said banks should continue to adopt prudent steps in measuring their foreign exchange and liquidity risk when engaging in yuan activities.

"We are required to change financial rules according to market conditions. Our principle is to make gradual change while keeping risks at bay," HKMA chief Norman Chan told reporters after announcing the new rules. ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Umesh Desai and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis and Stephen Nisbet)