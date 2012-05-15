HONG KONG May 15 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank said on Tuesday that it has received approval from the
People's Bank of China to double the quota for investing in
China's interbank bond market to 30 billion yuan ($4.75
billion), the latest sign that the central government is
loosening capital controls.
"The internationalistaion of remnimbi involves linking the
onshore and offshore renminbi markets through three bridges,
namely trade settlement, direct investment and portfolio
investment," said Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive
Norman Chan.
($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)