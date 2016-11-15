HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund,
which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment
income of HK$42.5 billion ($5.5 billion) for the third quarter
of 2016, contributed mainly by equities, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.
The figure compared with a HK$63.8 billion investment loss
in the same period a year earlier.
The Exchange Fund recorded an adjusted investment income of
HK$18.9 billion in the second quarter and HK$25.4 billion for
the first quarter, HKMA said.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is
under the control of the financial secretary and invests in
equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and
assets.
($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars)
