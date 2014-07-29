HONG KONG, July 29 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund,
which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment
income of HK$50.5 billion ($6.52 billion) in the first half of
2014, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.
The figure compared with a HK$4.2 billion investment loss in
the same period a year earlier.
That means the Exchange Fund recorded investment income of
HK$37.4 billion in the second quarter after first-quarter
investment income was adjusted to HK$13.1 billion, according to
Reuters calculations.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is
under the control of the financial secretary and invests in
equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and
assets.
($1=7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)
