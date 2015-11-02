HONG KONG Nov 2 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund,
which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment
loss of HK$36.8 billion ($4.8 billion) for the first nine months
of 2015, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.
The figure compared with a HK$38.6 billion investment gain
in the same period a year earlier.
The Exchange Fund recorded an investment loss of HK$63.8
billion in the third quarter after second-quarter investment
income was adjusted to HK$18.7 billion, the HKMA said.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is
under the control of the financial secretary and invests in
equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and
assets.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
