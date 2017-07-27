Hong Kong Exchange Fund H1 investment income nearly triples on year to HK$126.5 bln - HKMA

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$126.5 billion ($16.20 billion) in the first half of 2017, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday.

The figure compared with a HK$44.3 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

However, HKMA's chief executive Norman Chan said, "the investment environment in the second half of the year is still fraught with uncertainties, including the pace of the U.S. interest rate normalisation and the timing of commencement of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet reduction, as well as the prospect of any reversal in the accommodative monetary policies of other major central banks."

The Exchange fund recorded an investment income of HK$61.6 billion in the second quarter after first-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$64.9 billion.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.8093 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Sunil Nair)