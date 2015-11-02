* HK$63.8 bln Q3 fund loss vs Q2's HK$18.7 bln income

* HK equities loss of HK$30.7 bln in Q3, forex loss at HK$10.8 bln

* Improved sentiment may help recoup losses in Q4 - HKMA chief (Adds quotes and context)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Nov 2 The investment income of Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to defend the city's currency, tumbled by a record HK$63.8 billion ($8.23 billion) in the third quarter, hit by volatile stock and foreign exchange markets.

The heavy losses in the third quarter wiped out all of the fund's gains for the year and tipped it into the red, mainly pressured by ill-placed bets on the Hong Kong stock market.

"The global financial markets were very volatile in the first three quarters," said Norman Chan, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority. "We saw losses in foreign exchange on a stronger U.S. dollar, while the (Hong Kong) equities market also posted a sharp decline."

The Exchange Fund posted an investment loss of HK$36.8 billion ($4.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2015, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

For the third quarter alone, the fund suffered a HK$63.8 billion loss amid a rout in China's stock markets, as well as a 20.6 percent fall in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

The third quarter loss was the worst on record since 2001 when the fund started posting quarterly results, the HKMA said.

The heavy losses stand in stark contrast to gains of HK$44.7 billion for the fund last year, and HK$81.2 billion in 2013.

"We note an improved atmosphere in the markets which have stabilised since October. We hope that we can be able to make up some loss before the end of the year," Chan told reporters after a meeting in the city's legislature.

Some lawmakers criticised the fund's performance and called for Chan, one of the world's most highly paid central bankers, to take a pay cut.

The HKMA, the city's de facto central bank, is the main administrator of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

For the first nine months, the loss in Hong Kong equities stood at HK$11.9 billion while foreign exchange losses hit HK$35.9 billion. Bonds income, however, amounted to HK$16.3 billion.

Looking ahead, Chan said the degree of capital flight from the city would depend on whether the U.S. raises interest rates in December. Given Hong Kong's pegged exchange rate to the U.S. dollar, the city largely follows U.S. monetary policy decisions.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Stella Tsang and Teenie Ho; Editing by James Pomfret & Shri Navaratnam)