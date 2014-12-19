HONG KONG Dec 19 Hong Kong's de facto central bank said on Friday it had found no evidence of rigging in Hong Kong's foreign exchange benchmark, following an investigation into the trading operations of 10 banks.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it found no evidence of collusion among the banks investigated to fix the Treasury Markets Association FX rates or the FX benchmark fixings of other jurisdictions.

The regulator did, however, identify "communication indiscretions" by traders of six banks during which client information may have been revealed to rival banks. (Reporting By Michelle Price; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)