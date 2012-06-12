HONG KONG, June 12 Hong Kong is fully committed
to maintaining the city's linked exchange rate, which is the
anchor of its financial and economic stability, the city's
financial secretary said on Tuesday.
John Tsang was speaking after former Hong Kong Monetary
Authority chief Joseph Yam outlined possible measures to
strengthen the city's monetary system, suggesting a fixed
exchange rate cannot be an end in itself.
The recommendations immediately sparked fresh speculation
about how much longer the global financial centre will stick to
its currency peg to the U.S. dollar, which was adopted in 1983.
