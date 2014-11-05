Nov 5 HKScan Corporation :

* Q3 EBIT 7.3 million euros versus 7 million euros

* Q3 revenue 498.4 million euros versus 526.9 million euros

* Says last quarter is expected to be strongest

* Now expects its full-year 2014 operating profit (EBIT) margin excluding non-recurring items to be 0.5-1.0 percent

* 2014 operating profit including non-recurring items is estimated to be significantly higher