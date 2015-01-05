UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 HKScan Corporation :
* HKScan plans to restructure production set-up in Denmark
* Says investments and rebuild completed at Vinderup over past two years have increased HKScan's slaughtering and deboning capacity, resulting in excess capacity
* Restructuring will centralize poultry slaughtering and cutting at modern Vinderup facility
* Packaging and warehousing will remain based in Skovsgaard
* Says scheduled for completion by end of March 2015, restructuring will result in a net headcount reduction of about 85-95 employees in total
* Says plan is a subject to statutory negotiations, which will begin on Jan. 6, 2015
* Restructuring causes a non-recurring cost of 1.6 million euros ($1.91 million), which will be reported in Q4 2014
* Impact is targeted to materialize from Q2 2015 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8366 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.