Jan 5 HKScan Corporation :

* HKScan plans to restructure production set-up in Denmark

* Says investments and rebuild completed at Vinderup over past two years have increased HKScan's slaughtering and deboning capacity, resulting in excess capacity

* Restructuring will centralize poultry slaughtering and cutting at modern Vinderup facility

* Packaging and warehousing will remain based in Skovsgaard

* Says scheduled for completion by end of March 2015, restructuring will result in a net headcount reduction of about 85-95 employees in total

* Says plan is a subject to statutory negotiations, which will begin on Jan. 6, 2015

* Restructuring causes a non-recurring cost of 1.6 million euros ($1.91 million), which will be reported in Q4 2014

* Impact is targeted to materialize from Q2 2015 onwards