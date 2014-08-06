Aug 6 HKScan Oyj : * to initiate statutory negotiations concerning white-collar

employees in Finland * negotiations to impact majority of HKScan group's

office and managerial personnel in Finland, a total of about 400 employees * says the anticipated headcount reduction is

estimated to concern no more than 75 office or managerial employees * says negotiations will commence on Monday, 11 August * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage