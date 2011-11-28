HONG KONG Nov 28 HKT Trust and HKT Ltd
, a spinoff of PCCW Ltd, said the retail
public offering portion of its Hong Kong initial public offering
was undersubscribed while the international portion was
oversubscribed.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday, HKT Trust
said it received applications for a total of 24.31 million Hong
Kong offer share stapled units, 11.8 percent of the number
initially available for subscription.
HKT Trust said 181.03 million unsubscribed units had been
reallocated to the international offering, which was moderately
oversubscribed.
Trading in the share stapled units is expected to commence
Nov. 29.
For statement click here
PCCW Ltd's telecom business spinoff, HKT Trust, is raising
$1.2 billion in a Hong Kong IPO, pricing the deal at the bottom
end of an indicative range as global market turmoil dented
demand despite the high yield offered.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)