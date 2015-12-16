Dec 16 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources
Corp on Wednesday announced a one-for-five reverse stock
split, effective Jan. 5.
The New York Stock Exchange had told Halcon on Aug. 25 that
the company's stock had fallen foul of its listing requirement
that a stock must not trade at less than $1 for 30 consecutive
trading days.
Halcon's shares hit a record low of 31.06 cents on
Wednesday. They have fallen 82 percent this year, hurt by a
steep drop in oil prices.
The company said on Wednesday that the stock split would not
impact any stockholder's ownership on a percentage basis or
their voting power.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)