NEW YORK Aug 19 Some European banks paid more for short-term loans on Friday as tension over the rapidly spreading debt crisis in Europe stayed high.

The benchmark for unsecured dollar loans between banks, three-month Libor LIBOR, rose over 30 basis points for the first time since early April. It fixed at 0.30300.

Market participants are expecting this level to rise further, with futures contracts implying another 9 basis point increase by mid-September.

Some European banks were forced to pay slightly above the LIBOR rate to borrow three-month money, showing that concerns over the region's bank system remain elevated.

Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX all reported they had to pay slightly above the LIBOR rate to borrow three-month money.

Levels, however, remain well off the highs reached after the failure of Lehman Brothers in 2008, when nervous investors stopped funding banks completely.

Investors now have not cut off funding to European banks, but most have been reducing the length of loans and are reluctant to lend beyond a week, market participants said.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell ;)