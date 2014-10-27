Oct 27 H Lundbeck A/S :

* Says presents new efficacy and safety data analyses for Desmoteplase in patients with Acute Ischaemic Stroke

* Says in per-protocol population desmoteplase was associated with better functional outcome compared to placebo as assessed by modified Rankin Scale

* Lundbeck says it is suggested that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is more sensitive than computed tomography (CT) scanning for identifying appropriate patients likely to benefit from desmoteplase

* Says in study safety profile of desmoteplase was similar to placebo

