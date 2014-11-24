BRIEF-Editas announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
Nov 24 H. Lundbeck A/S :
* Ulf Wiinberg resigns as CEO of Lundbeck
* Resignation is a consequence of Ulf Wiinberg breaching company's Code of Conduct
* Process of finding a replacement for Wiinberg will commence immediately
* Until this process is completed, Håkan Björklund will be chairman of board with extended operational responsibilities, and will in this role act as day-to-day leader of company
* Björklund has more than 30 years of experience from pharmaceutical industry, most notably from his time as president and CEO of Nycomed from 1999 to 2011
* Penumbra, inc. Announces pricing of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock
