Nov 24 H. Lundbeck A/S :

* Ulf Wiinberg resigns as CEO of Lundbeck

* Resignation is a consequence of Ulf Wiinberg breaching company's Code of Conduct

* Process of finding a replacement for Wiinberg will commence immediately

* Until this process is completed, Håkan Björklund will be chairman of board with extended operational responsibilities, and will in this role act as day-to-day leader of company

* Björklund has more than 30 years of experience from pharmaceutical industry, most notably from his time as president and CEO of Nycomed from 1999 to 2011