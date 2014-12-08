BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8H Lundbeck A/S :
* Said on Sunday US FDA approved the labeling update of Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension to describe new clinical data for the treatment of acutely relapsed adults with schizophrenia
* Said labeling update provides description of controlled clinical study of Abilify Maintena for treating adult patients experiencing acute relapses of schizophrenia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: