BRIEF-GSK says asthma drug Nucala (Mepolizumab) meets primary endpoints
* Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints
COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Denmark's H Lundbeck A/S : * Lundbeck says chairman Mats Pettersson leaving after 10 years on board * Fellow board member Hakan Bjorklund has offered to succeed him
LONDON, March 6 A British online service that matches elderly and disabled patients with home carers is expanding nationwide by adding another 25,000 care professionals to its database, founder Jamie Wilson said on Monday.
KABUL, March 6 Hospitals and clinics in Afghanistan have increasingly been targeted by armed groups over the past two years, weakening an already degraded health system, a children's rights group said in a report issued on Monday.