BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
COPENHAGEN, March 7 Lundbeck A/S : * Says Otsuka and Lundbeck expand their existing collaboration * Says collaboration to include promotion of Abilify swallowable tablets, oral
solution, orally-disintegrating tablets and the intramuscular rapid
injectable in 14 European countries. * A once-monthly injectable form of Abilify, will be co-promoted by Otsuka and Lundbeck in the U.S. and will start becoming available there from March 18. * The drug was approved for use in schizophrenia by the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) on February 28.
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation