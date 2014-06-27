BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM, June 27 H Lundbeck A/S : * Lundbeck provides update on the development program for desmoteplase * Says the study did not meet the primary endpoint * Says will now consult with clinical and regulatory experts about the future
of the desmoteplase project
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering