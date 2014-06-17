COPENHAGEN, June 17 Denmark's Lundbeck A/S :
* Brintellix demonstrated a statistically significantly
superior improvement compared to escitalopram in improving
sexual functioning in well treated patients suffering from
depression and experiencing treatment-emergent sexual
dysfunction
* The data will be shared in a poster presentation at American
Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting on Tuesday
* The FDA approved Brintellix on September 30, 2013 for the
treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adults. Brintellix is
also approved since December 2013 by the European Commission for
the treatment of adults with Major Depressive Episode
Source text for Eikon: