COPENHAGEN Nov 24 Ulf Wiinberg has resigned as
chief executive of Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck
because of a breach in company's code of conduct.
"Ulf Wiinberg's resignation is due to the fact that, in
2013, Ulf Wiinberg omitted to request and obtain prior approval
from Lundbeck's Board of Directors to receive shares in the
biotech company Stratified Medical Ltd. from the company's
founder," Lundbeck said in a statement on Monday.
Lundbeck also said that the shares in question were in a
company in which Lundbeck later invested around 19 million
Danish crowns ($3.2 million).
Wiinberg said he apologised for the course of events, which
he said were unintentional on his part and that he had told
chairman Håkan Björklund about them himself.
"Based on these events, I have found it in both parties'
best interests that I resign from my position today," Wiinberg
said.
(1 US dollar = 5.9996 Danish crown)
