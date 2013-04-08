* Brintellix superior to agomelatine in clinical study
* Separate study also endorses new alcohol drug Selincro
* Lundbeck shares up 1.3 percent
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 8 Denmark's Lundbeck got
a fresh boost for its experimental antidepressant Brintellix on
Monday when a clinical trial showed benefits over another
medicine called agomelatine that some doctors use when cheap
generic pills fail.
Lundbeck and its Japanese partner Takeda submitted
Brintellix, also known as vortioxetine, for regulatory approval
in the United States and Europe at the end of last year.
Industry analysts at Deutsche Bank see the new drug having
sales potential in excess of $1.5 billion and possibly up to $3
billion a year, although consensus forecasts for 2016 are a more
modest $500 million, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
In the latest study, Lundbeck said that after four weeks of
treatment Brintellix proved significantly more effective than
agomelatine, which is sold as Valdoxan by private French
drugmaker Servier.
Current antidepressants are mainly selective serotonin
reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, and many are widely available as
cheap generics, including Prozac.
A large number of patients, however, do not respond
adequately to SSRIs or another class of antidepressants known as
serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs),
prompting doctors to seek alternatives.
It is this market in "second-line" treatments that Lundbeck
aims to tap into with Brintellix.
"This latest study clearly demonstrates that patients who
have not had an adequate response on SSRIs or SNRIs can be
switched to Brintellix and get a treatment effect - which is the
relevant question for physicians," Lundbeck R&D head Anders
Gersel Pedersen said in an interview.
Agomelatine was approved in Europe in 2009, making it the
most recent new antidepressant to reach the market, although it
is not sold in the United States.
Lundbeck hopes the new antidepressant will provide a new
source of revenue as its existing antidepressant, Cipralex, sold
as Lexapro in the United States and Japan, comes off patent
protection.
Lundbeck also reported more positive clinical trial results
for Selincro, its alcohol dependence drug. Selincro was recently
approved in Europe, but is seen by analysts as a relatively
modest seller.
Shares in the Danish group were 1.3 percent higher by 0900
GMT.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)