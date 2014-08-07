(Corrects in headline to Q2 from Q4)
COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck posted second-quarter operating profit below
forecasts on Thursday, but kept its operating profit and sales
outlook for the full year.
Lundbeck reported a quarterly operating profit of 274
million Danish crowns ($49.21 million) after a loss of 506
million crowns in the same quarter last year when the result was
hit by one-offs of 910 million crowns.
The second-quarter result was below an average 361 million
crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..
The company kept its forecast for 2014 sales of around 13.5
billion crowns and operating profit of between 0.0 and 0.5
billion crowns.
(1 US dollar = 5.5771 Danish crown)
