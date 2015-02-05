Feb 5 H Lundbeck A/S :

* Q4 revenue 3.25 billion Danish crowns ($494.99 million) (Reuters poll 3.12 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBIT loss 838 million crowns (Reuters poll loss 801 million crowns)

* Guidance for 2015 in constant exchange rates is 13.2 billion -13.7 billion crowns in core revenue and around 0 crowns in core EBIT

* Proposes no dividend payout for 2014