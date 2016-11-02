* U.S. Q3 revenue up 33 pct

* CEO confident of price resilience

* Shares up 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO quotes, updates share price)

By Annabella PultzNielsen

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday after third-quarter results showed a big jump in U.S. sales, lifting its share price by 8 percent.

Lundbeck had plunged into the red, feeling the effects of the earlier loss of patent protection for antidepressant Cipralex, marketed as Lexapro in the United States. But the 100-year-old company has bounced back under CEO Kaare Schultz, who took the helm in May last year with a pledge to reduce costs by half a billion dollars and cut the workforce by a fifth.

In common with other big drug companies, Lundbeck's growth expectations have become increasingly dependent on a U.S. market where anger over high medicine prices is building, but Schultz remains confident in the company's sales prospects.

"We are not worried about any price pressure in the U.S. market. Our products are market leaders in treatment of serious deceases such as depression, schizophrenia and Alzheimer's, and we do not give discounts to increase volume," Schultz told Reuters on Wednesday.

Third-quarter revenue in North America, which accounts for more than half of total revenue, rose 33 percent while sales of key products such as depression treatment Brintellix and schizophrenia drug Rexulti grew by about 90 percent overall.

Shares in the company were up 8 percent at 232.30 Danish crowns by 1131 GMT, against a 1.5 percent decline for the benchmark index, and are up nearly 80 percent since Schultz's arrival last year.

"We have had a very satisfactory development in the first nine months, with an increase in sales and a substantial improvement in earnings," Schultz said in a statement.

"The improvement means that we increase our financial guidance for the full year."

Third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) came in at 589 million Danish crowns ($87.6 million), beating the 449 million crowns expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Lundbeck now expects 2016 revenue of between 15.3 billion crowns and 15.7 billion crowns, up from a previous forecast of 14.6 billion crowns to 15 billion crowns.

Full-year EBIT is expected to reach between 2.1 billion crowns and 2.3 billon Danish crowns, up from the previously expected 1.5 billion crowns to 1.7 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.7240 Danish crowns)

(Editing by David Goodman)