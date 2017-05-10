(Adds CEO comments, analyst, share, detail)
May 10 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raised
its financial guidance for the fourth time in 12 months as sales
of its anti-epileptic drug Sabril was not dented by copycat
competition, as Lundbeck had expected, its chief executive said
on Wedneday.
* 2017 revenue guidance was raised to between 16.5 billion
and 17.3 billion Danish crowns ($2.42-$2.53 billion) from and
earlier guidance of between 16.3 billion and 17.1 billion crowns
* Profit from operations is now expected to be between 3.6
billion and 4.0 billion crowns in 2017 up from an earlier
guidance of between 3.4 billion and 3.8 billion
* "Primarily sales have been a little better because we
haven't experienced any generic competition on Sabril yet... and
also because our costs are a bit lower than expected," chief
executive Kaare Schultz told Reuters in a telephone interview
* Lundbeck has raised its financial guidance in every
quarter since Schultz joined the company from Danish peer Novo
Nordisk in May 2016
* Lundbeck saw an increase in its net cash position of 3
billion crowns. Schultz said the money would be used to pay off
company debt and for new potential acquisitions of early stage
research and development projects
* "It's typically smaller deals because our strategy is to
be organically involved in developing the drugs from the early
research results and the whole way through," he said
* Schultz said he did not expect the EBIT margin to exceed
24 percent in 2017 but that he maintains his expectations of a
25 percent EBIT margin in 2018
* "All in all, our first take is that this is a slight beat,
flattered on EPS by a lower than forecast tax rate. The guidance
change is as expected," analysts from Deutsche Bank said in a
note
* First-quarter revenue rose to 4.21 billion crowns from
3.77 billion in the same quarter last year, just missing the
4.22 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
* Lundbeck shares are up 2.7 percent at 0910 GMT, placing it
amongst the top-ten performers in the Stoxx Europe 600 index
.
