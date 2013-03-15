UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Hennes & Mauritz : * Says sales in February 2013 were negatively affected by calendar effects of
just over 3 percentage points due to the leap day on 29 February 2012 * Says difference between the development in local currencies versus SEK in terms of Q1 sales is explained by substantial negative currency translation effects as a result of the continued strengthening of the Swedish krona against most sales countries' currencies
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources