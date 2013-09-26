UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Hennes & Mauritz CEO Karl-Johan Persson told a news conference: * H&m CEO says COS has turnover of "several billion" sek with good
profitability * H&m CEO says plans 35-40 new COS stores, 15-20 new & Other Stories
stores in 2014
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources