UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 (Reuters) -
** H&M Chairman Stefan Persson bought 5 million shares in the company between May 15-17, according to an update of the Swedish FSA's insider register on Thursday
** Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
** Persson last week bought 5.5 million shares (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources