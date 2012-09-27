UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest fashion retailer, posted on Thursday roughly flat pretax profits for the third quarter, missing analysts' forecasts, as its gross margin came in below expectations.
Pretax earnings stood at 4.90 billion Swedish crowns ($749.76 million), compared with a year-ago 4.85 billion and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 5.37 billion.
But H&M remained upbeat on the prospects for future growth and raised its target for store openings this year to 300 from a previous 275. ($1 = 6.5354 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources