UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects dollar conversion figure from $9 billion)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in pretax profits for its fiscal third quarter, as its gross margin came in above forecasts.
Pretax profit at the world's second-biggest apparel retailer after Inditex stood at 5.83 billion Swedish crowns ($907 million) against a year-ago 4.90 billion and a mean forecast for 5.53 billion in a Reuters poll.
H&M said sales in the first 24 days of September, the first month of its fiscal fourth quarter, were up 8 percent year-on-year in local currencies. ($1 = 6.4305 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources