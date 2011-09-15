* Aug same-store sales flat vs consensus forecast minus 7.1 pct

* Aug total sales up 8 pct vs consensus forecast up 2.3 pct

* Fiscal Q3 sales 26.9 bln SEK excl. VAT

* Shares rise 6.1 pct (adds analysts, background, shares)

By Veronica Ek

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST) reported flat sales at established stores in August, easily topping forecasts that gloomy consumer sentiment would dent customers' appetite for new clothes.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 7.1 percent in like-for-like sales with the forecasts ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 percent.

The world No. 2 apparel retailer after Zara owner Inditex said on Thursday total August turnover, which includes stores opened in the past year, was up 8 percent in local currencies, beating expectations for a 2.3 percent increase.

H&M shares, which have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of August, rose 6.1 percent by 0745 GMT, outpacing the STOXX Europe 600 retail index which was up 2 percent.

"This is a lot better than expected, a really good development. We also have to look at it in comparison with last year, when they had a big increase," said Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen, adding third-quarter revenues were better than anticipated as well.

Last year, total August sales rose 24 percent at the group, while sales in comparable units were up 14 percent.

Like-for-like sales at H&M, which sells the bulk of its clothes in Europe, often roughly match developments in its largest market, Germany. Clothing sales there rose 1 percent in the month, according to industry journal Textilwirtschaft.

Turnover in the June-August period, H&M's fiscal third quarter, totalled 26.9 billion crowns($3.99 bln) excluding value-added tax. H&M will publish full third-quarter results on Sept. 29.

BRIGHT AUTUMN?

H&M sales have failed to impress analysts in recent months, reflecting weak consumer sentiment and big markdowns at rivals. It has also been squeezed between a spike in costs -- cotton prices and Chinese wage inflation -- and a bid not to raise prices in order to protect market share.

Analysts said the surprisingly strong August sales boded well for the autumn -- during which H&M will launch a collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace -- and that the Swedish retailer would benefit from its low-price image.

"I believe that H&M, when all other competitors raised prices due to higher input costs, kept prices on a lower level. With the uncertainty on global markets, people will seek lower-priced goods, and H&M is the one who keeps prices low," said Jeppesen.

"For the fourth quarter we'll see a decrease of input costs -- that cotton prices have come down and that wage inflation in China has come down," Jeppesen added, predicting an increase in sales and profit margin in the fiscal fourth quarter.

H&M, with some 2,300 stores in 41 countries and plans for 250 more stores in the fiscal year of 2010/11, does not release absolute monthly sales figures, only the percentage change, and does not comment on the figures. ($1 = 6.750 Swedish Kronas) (Additional reporting by Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)