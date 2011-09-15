UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Aug same-store sales flat vs consensus forecast minus 7.1 pct
* Aug total sales up 8 pct vs consensus forecast up 2.3 pct
* Fiscal Q3 sales 26.9 bln SEK excl. VAT
* Shares rise 6.1 pct (adds analysts, background, shares)
By Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST) reported flat sales at established stores in August, easily topping forecasts that gloomy consumer sentiment would dent customers' appetite for new clothes.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 7.1 percent in like-for-like sales with the forecasts ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 percent.
The world No. 2 apparel retailer after Zara owner Inditex said on Thursday total August turnover, which includes stores opened in the past year, was up 8 percent in local currencies, beating expectations for a 2.3 percent increase.
H&M shares, which have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of August, rose 6.1 percent by 0745 GMT, outpacing the STOXX Europe 600 retail index which was up 2 percent.
"This is a lot better than expected, a really good development. We also have to look at it in comparison with last year, when they had a big increase," said Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen, adding third-quarter revenues were better than anticipated as well.
Last year, total August sales rose 24 percent at the group, while sales in comparable units were up 14 percent.
Like-for-like sales at H&M, which sells the bulk of its clothes in Europe, often roughly match developments in its largest market, Germany. Clothing sales there rose 1 percent in the month, according to industry journal Textilwirtschaft.
Turnover in the June-August period, H&M's fiscal third quarter, totalled 26.9 billion crowns($3.99 bln) excluding value-added tax. H&M will publish full third-quarter results on Sept. 29.
BRIGHT AUTUMN?
H&M sales have failed to impress analysts in recent months, reflecting weak consumer sentiment and big markdowns at rivals. It has also been squeezed between a spike in costs -- cotton prices and Chinese wage inflation -- and a bid not to raise prices in order to protect market share.
Analysts said the surprisingly strong August sales boded well for the autumn -- during which H&M will launch a collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace -- and that the Swedish retailer would benefit from its low-price image.
"I believe that H&M, when all other competitors raised prices due to higher input costs, kept prices on a lower level. With the uncertainty on global markets, people will seek lower-priced goods, and H&M is the one who keeps prices low," said Jeppesen.
"For the fourth quarter we'll see a decrease of input costs -- that cotton prices have come down and that wage inflation in China has come down," Jeppesen added, predicting an increase in sales and profit margin in the fiscal fourth quarter.
H&M, with some 2,300 stores in 41 countries and plans for 250 more stores in the fiscal year of 2010/11, does not release absolute monthly sales figures, only the percentage change, and does not comment on the figures. ($1 = 6.750 Swedish Kronas) (Additional reporting by Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources