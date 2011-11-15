* Same store sales down 2 pct vs. -3.2 pct forecast

* Shares rise, outperforming market (Adds background, analyst comment)

By Oskar von Bahr and Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 Swedish fashion group Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) posted a second straight monthly fall in sales at established stores in October as the global slowdown bit further.

With recession stalking Europe and the U.S. economy sluggish, consumers have been tightening their purse-strings instead of splashing out on new fashion items.

Clothing sales in Germany, H&M's top market, fell 5 percent in October after a 13 percent drop in September, according to Textilwirtschaft, an industry publication.

H&M said same-store sales in October fell 2 percent, against an average forecast for a drop of 3 percent in a Reuters poll.

Euro zone retail sales fell 0.7 percent in September as the worsening debt crisis in Europe spoiled consumers' appetite for spending.

Unseasonably warm weather in northern Europe has also kept shoppers from the stores.

Total turnover for H&M, including newly opened stores, rose 8 percent in local currencies, beating the poll average of a 6.3 percent rise.

"We know the market is very tough. We've had weak market data both from Sweden and Germany, so it's an OK figure," said one analyst who declined to be named.

Shares in the group, which provides no comment with its monthly sales, were up 1.2 percent, outperforming the Stockholm blue-chip index, which was down 1.25 percent.

"It looks really good. Given the warm weather, it is very strong of H&M to achieve figures as good as this," said another analyst.

H&M sales in stores open for a year or more have declined in four of the last five months. The only exception was August, when sales were flat. The figures contrast with its performance last year, when in the last half of the year it was showing same-store sales gains of between 3 and 14 percent.

Costs, mainly for cotton and labour, have also been rising, and H&M blamed a warm autumn and global economic uncertainty for a poor September, when same-store sales were down 7 percent.

H&M posted third-quarter pretax profit down 15 percent, saying that while markets were challenging, it was gaining market share. Sales from comparable stores fell 7 percent in September compared with a year earlier.

Rival Inditex, owner of the Zara chain, and which ranks as the world's no.1 apparel retailer, has said sales growth has slowed since the end of July. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Will Waterman)