UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Thursday sales at stores open a year or more shrank 5 percent in local currencies in October, lagging a Reuters poll forecast for unchanged sales.
Total sales in October, the second month of the Swedish budget apparel firm's fiscal fourth quarter, were up 4 percent from a year earlier, below the mean forecast for a 9 percent rise.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources