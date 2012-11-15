STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Thursday sales at stores open a year or more shrank 5 percent in local currencies in October, lagging a Reuters poll forecast for unchanged sales.

Total sales in October, the second month of the Swedish budget apparel firm's fiscal fourth quarter, were up 4 percent from a year earlier, below the mean forecast for a 9 percent rise.