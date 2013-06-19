UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, June 19 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Wednesday a slightly bigger drop than expected in fiscal second-quarter pretax earnings but said sales had gotten off to a good start in June.
H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex, said markdowns were higher than expected in the March-May period due to high inventories going into the quarter, and unexpectedly cold weather in key markets.
Pretax profit in the quarter was 6.13 billion Swedish crowns ($946.7 million), down from a year-earlier 7.05 billion, compared with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.31 billion. ($1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources