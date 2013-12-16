STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales in stores open at least a year rose 10 percent in November, overshooting expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3 percent rise in local currencies.

Total sales in November - the final month of H&M's fiscal fourth quarter - were up 21 percent in local currencies, above a forecast of 13 percent.

Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 36.5 billion Swedish crowns ($5.5 billion), above a forecast of 36.1 billion and a year-earlier 32.5 billion.

($1 = 6.5845 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)