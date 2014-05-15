UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM May 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday its sales rose 17 percent in April, above a median forecast of 10 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Total sales in March - the first month of H&M's fiscal first quarter - were up 13 percent in local currencies.
The total number of stores was 3,246 at the end of April against 2,881 a year earlier. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources