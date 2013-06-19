(Repeats to additional news alerts with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, June 19 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Wednesday a slightly bigger drop than expected in fiscal second-quarter pretax earnings but said sales had gotten off to a good start in June.

H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex, said markdowns were higher than expected in the March-May period due to high inventories going into the quarter, and unexpectedly cold weather in key markets.

Pretax profit in the quarter was 6.13 billion Swedish crowns ($946.7 million), down from a year-earlier 7.05 billion, compared with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.31 billion. ($1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)