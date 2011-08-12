(Repeats to add Tokyo to dateline)
TOKYO Aug 12 Swedish budget fashion chain
Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) said it plans to more than double the
number of its stores in Japan over the next year as it looks to
tap strong demand from the country's fashion-conscious
consumers.
The world's No. 2 clothing retailer after Zara owner Inditex
opened its first Japanese store in 2008, and currently
operates 12 outlets in the country, mostly in the Tokyo area.
H&M said it plans to bring that number to 30 by the end of
2012, and will open stores in major cities such as Osaka and
Fukuoka and set up more locations in western Japan.
"Japan is definitely an important market and we still see
potential for growth here," said Mie Anton, an H&M spokeswoman
in Tokyo.
"Japanese customers are very interested in fashion, so there
is high consumption in Japan," she said.
Across Asia, global "fast fashion" brands are setting up
shops, targeting red-hot demand in the region for stylish yet
relatively inexpensive clothing as U.S. and European shoppers
cut discretionary spending.
In Japan, Zara has a sizable presence with 67 outlets.
Forever 21 and Abercrombie & Fitch Co have also opened
stores.
H&M, which also competes with Fast Retailing's
Uniqlo and Gap Inc to attract price-conscious shoppers,
has been aggressively expanding in China, the United States and
Europe as well.
