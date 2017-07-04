STOCKHOLM, July 4 H&M Chairman Stefan Persson has bought 2.1 million shares in the company, taking his ownership to 40 percent in the clothes retailer, documents filed with the financial watchdog showed on Tuesday.

Persson bought 1.6 million B-shares in the company at the price of 209 Swedish crowns ($24.50) per share on 29 June, the day of quarterly report, and 520,000 B shares on July 3 for 214 crowns per share.

Stefan Persson, along with his family, now owns 468 million B-shares and 194 million A-shares in the company, representing 40 percent of the share capital and 70.9 percent of the vote.

($1 = 8.5331 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)