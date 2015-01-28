UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profits slightly below market expectations on Wednesday, and predicted 14 pct sales growth in January.
Pretax profit grew to 7.80 billion Swedish crowns ($952.7 million) in the three months to the end of November. That compared with 7.26 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 7.96 billion.
H&M proposed a dividend of 9.75 crowns, below a forecast 10.10 crowns.
($1 = 8.1869 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.