UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, April 6 Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Wednesday a fiscal first-quarter pretax profit which was down almost as much as the market expected, while preliminary March sales grew 2 percent in local currencies.
Dented by currency translation effects and markdowns, pretax profit in December through February fell to 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($405.5 mln) from a year-earlier 4.7 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1375 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.