STOCKHOLM, June 22 Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Wednesday a profit fall for the March-May period roughly in line with forecasts, and said sales in June 1-21 were up 7 percent in local currencies.

Dented by currency translation effects and markdowns, pretax profit in H&M's fiscal second quarter fell to 7.00 billion crowns from a year-earlier 8.44 billion, against a mean forecast of 6.97 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)