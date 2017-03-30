STOCKHOLM, March 30 Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a smaller than expected fall in pretax profit for its fiscal first quarter and said it would launch a new separate brand in the second half of the year.

Pretax profit in the December-February period fell to 3.21 billion crowns ($361.5 million) from a year-earlier 3.33 billion, against a mean forecast 2.87 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

H&M said local-currency sales increased 7 percent year-on-year in the March 1-28 period.

($1 = 8.8786 Swedish crowns)